domain change

Posted on January 31, 2017 by el nuko

I’m letting the domain nukegingrich.com go ….

The site will still be available at nukegingrich.wordpress.com

 

thanks,

nuke

Filed under: News and politics

«

One Response

  1. masandsblog, on January 31, 2017 at 2:02 pm said:

    Okay. Thanks for the heads-up, good sir. : )

    Reply

HTML may be used in comments, but if you insert too many links, you'll get caught up in the Spammer.

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

TIME NEVER DIES

Sercan Ondem

Father Says...

one dad's thoughts on life

contemporary women

Maëlle Arnoux Fleuriste

Lazy Wanderers

Resultize

knowledge-sharing platform about career, self-development, productivity & learning for ambitious young people

TIME NEVER DIES

The Circle Is Not Round

The Kitty Blogger

WiseDrugged

Share Wisdom. Live Abundantly.

ally's writings

The Traditionalist

Revolt Against The Modern World

Chef Jakob

Good Puppies

raulconde001

A topnotch WordPress.com site

My life as Atu's Blog

a small thougt for a big planet of daydreamer

Dalindcy

Taffy Toffy's Blog

太妃糖的博客

Adorable Playful Animals

tekehdddddddddddddddddddddddddddd.wordpress.com/

About life, the universe and everything

Drowning in depression.

Is'nt it great being a human!

%d bloggers like this: