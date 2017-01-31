domain change

Nun Receives Death Threats After Saying Mary Wasn't a Virgin A Dominican nun in Spain is reportedly getting death threats for suggesting Mary wasn't a virgin, and that she and Joseph had sex like any "normal couple."

Trump Tells Israel New Settlements Not Helpful to Peace Process The Trump administration told the Israeli government that building new settlements in disputed territory in the West Bank will hurt attempts to reach a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians."While we don't believe the existence of settlements is an impediment...

AP Sources: US Readies Sanctions on Iran After Missile Test The Trump administration is preparing to levy sanctions on Iran after it test-fired a ballistic missile, according to U.S. officials and others with knowledge of the decision.The sanctions are expected to be levied as early as Friday. Up to two dozen Iranian individuals,...

Pentagon Wants Visas For Muslim Partners Affected By Trump Ban The Pentagon is reportedly pushing for the same exemption granted to Iraqis who served U.S. troops to be extended to U.S. "partners" in six other majority-Muslim nations under President Donald Trump's immigration halt.

Snap, Maker of the Teen Social App Snapchat, Files for IPO The company behind Snapchat, a teen-oriented social network famous for its quickly disappearing messages, has filed for what could be one of the largest tech IPOs in years.

Stephen Colbert, Ricky Gervais Debate God's Existence on 'Late Show' In an unusual exchange on the "The Late Show," devout Catholic Stephen Colbert had a conversation with comedian Ricky Gervais, an agnostic atheist, about the existence of God.

Congress Scraps Obama Rules on Coal Mining, Guns The Republican-controlled Congress on Thursday scrapped Obama-era rules on the environment and guns, counting on a new ally in the White House to help reverse years of what the GOP calls excessive regulation.The Senate gave final approval to a measure eliminating a rule to...

After Berkeley Protests, Sales Soar for Milo Book 'Dangerous' Sales are soaring for the upcoming book by incendiary right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos but details of his promotional tour - assuming there is one - are a mystery for now.A spokeswoman for Threshold Editions, the conservative imprint at Simon Schuster, declined...

Uber CEO Quits Trump's Business Advisory Group Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick has quit President Donald Trump's business advisory group after coming under criticism for taking part, the company said on Thursday.