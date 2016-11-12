Remember Kids: Donald Trump isn’t just for Christmas

Emergent files paperwork for new immuno-oncology spin-off Emergent BioSolutions announced April 15 that it has begun the formal process of separating some of its assets to form a separate entity, which will be known as Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Aptevo will specifically focus on immuno-oncology technology, while Emergent will consolidate its focus on public health. “The filing of the Form 10 Registration Statement is […]

ENG introduces new website The mobile diagnostics lab company ENG has launched a new website to promote its services.The site was launched by parent company PositiveID Corporation to help promote ENG's line of mobile labs specialty vehicles. The company has already delivered more than 400 mobile diagnostics lab units to agencies at all levels of government, in addition to private […]

Smiths Detection secures $17.2 million Army contract for personal chemical detectors Smiths Detection Inc. will provide the U.S. Army with chemical detection devices as part of a $17.2 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).The devices will go toward the DOD's Joint Chemical Agent Detector Program and are meant to be held in the palm of the hand or worn on a belt.“SDI has a long relationship supporting the JCAD progr […]

WHO recommends yellow fever vaccine for travelers to Angola The World Health Organization (WHO) is advising travelers to Angola to treat themselves with a yellow fever vaccine to protect against the virus and limit its spread.Nearly 2,000 cases of yellow fever have been confirmed in Angola since December. Approximately 258 people have died as a result of the disease.“Cases of yellow fever linked to this outbreak have […]