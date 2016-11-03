Moral Bankruptcy: The Obama-Clinton Digital Coup

Posted on by el nuko

(Found wrapped around 3 Cuban Montecristo #2 Torpedos with the address “Steve B” near the Trump Tower an hour ago.)

“GALT’S GULCH COMMUNIQUE 26—- “BATTLE OF THE ANGELS (cont/)”

As you know, what you are seeing is the resolution of an attempted coup d’etat sprung by the Obama/Hillary cabal and we are winning so far.

Fortunately, this is the first attempt at a digital coup d’etat and it is still bloodless.

Unlike a banana republic, where the trick for the rebels is to get the Air Force first and bomb the Presidential Palace and then take over the national radio, in a digital society we are winning by superior communications. And our communications are from the lowest level of scruffy websites usually given to UFO observations, to YouTube, major websites and MSM news with important stories fed to Murdoch outlets like Fox’s Herridge and Baier and the WSJ. We don’t need the government radio. Trump is strong enough now that FaceBook and Twitter are afraid to censor the huge amount of traffic we are generating lest Trump win and take reprisals.

And the MSM have impeached themselves by their coverage to date, giving bootleg sources all the more power. The American electorate no longer know where to look for authority, so they are willing to look everywhere and we are EVERYWHERE.

Ironically this is an attempted coup by the current Obama government against the electoral system itself. Having mustered the support of core Federal agencies like the CIA, Homeland Security, DOJ, and without interference from the supine press, the Obama/Hillary transition team were initially stunned by the statement we pressured out of Comey last Friday which we were only able to get because it was becoming clear to all Trump was winning.

We have DOD, NSA and strong points in various security agencies like the FBI and local police which make it possible to force them to allow the electoral process to continue.

But by Tuesday, Loretta Lynch was building a case in her DOJ issued statement by Kadzik for “a parallel DOJ investigation of the Weiner email” treasure trove that would enable her to make her own “more objective interim statement” tomorrow that so far, “there was no indication that any of the new emails would occasion any additional action by DOJ, although the process had not been completed.”

She made the fatal mistake of leaving the totally compromised Kadzik in charge of her operation, but with things happening fast, that weakness might not have mattered compared to the PR effect of her support on behalf of Hillary’s staggering campaign.

Fortunately, while Obama was able to keep Loretta Lynch from empanelling a grand jury, and hence denying Comey any ability to get proper subpoenas and bring an indictment and the same could have been the net effect of his current investigation as well, this time DOJ is not the controlling legal authority.

This investigation is being conducted by the NY Police Department as a sex crimes pursuit of the evidence on the Weiner case regarding sexual child abuse. It has its own time clock and its own validity. And the “accidental” discovery of the implication of the Clinton Foundation and key individuals in it and the Democrat Party may be pursued without regard for the concerns of DOJ. It is under the supervision of an ambitious and able US Attorney for the Southern District appointed to office by Obama himself, who also sees the likelihood of a Trump win.

As you know, what has been found so far is so outrageous, voting against Hillary will be the LEAST of the action that would occur should our information find its way into general currency before the election. And if Trump wins, as we expect, no one will want to get caught trying to hide or downplay what we have.

We must give proper credit to the courageous Julian Assange who has made it possible to coordinate all the leaks coming from loyal Americans in and out of government which have been being injected into the news on an ongoing basis.

There can scarcely be anything more foul than the Obama Administration pretense that “the Russians” were behind the Wikileaks, to discredit them in favor of their attempted coup nor that of the media who served their masters in government rather than the people in amplifying these baseless representations.

Right now our job is to continue to create enough of a FUD factor to keep the Obama/Hillary coup down with its face in the dirt, afraid that if they try anything before the election we will drop the bomb on them proving the true extent of the participation of current and former Democrat figures in this vile morass of child molesting and endangerment. They have to consider afterwards they can at least try to cut the best deals they can and try to control their exposure.

But if they go all out, I think I can guarantee all of you, it will simply be the sorry end of the Democrat Party forever. Who would want to run with the support of such a morally bankrupt entity?

So keep alert and keep your powder dry.”

JG ”

hat tip: Thomas Lipscomb

